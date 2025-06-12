UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 28,208 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 33,589 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of EXLS opened at $47.59 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $1,152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,226,971.06. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $692,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

