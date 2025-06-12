UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Medpace by 2,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock opened at $302.31 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.26. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.38 million. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,856.36. This represents a 36.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEDP. TD Cowen cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.30.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

