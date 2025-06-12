UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Woodward by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Woodward by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial set a $232.00 price target on Woodward in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

Woodward Trading Up 1.4%

WWD stock opened at $233.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.73. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $236.87.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $883.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.61 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In related news, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,268 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,640. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,845,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,506.50. This trade represents a 39.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,050 shares of company stock valued at $13,267,077 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

