UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,093,000 after buying an additional 90,933 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 131,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $121.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $99.84 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.36.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $505.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

