UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.99 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 29.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on W. P. Carey and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.40.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

