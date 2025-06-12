UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $276.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $363.00 to $302.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.26.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $252.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

