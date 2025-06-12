UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,320,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,777,000 after purchasing an additional 342,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $488,531,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

