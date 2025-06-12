UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 2,986.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 926 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Insider Activity

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $1,158,431.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 166,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,504,565.30. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,097,204.50. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,671 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,148. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $250.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.82 and a 52-week high of $263.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.62 and a 200-day moving average of $196.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

