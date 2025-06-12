UMB Bank n.a. Buys 216 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.59.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:HWM opened at $170.84 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.83 and a 12 month high of $177.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.22 and its 200 day moving average is $132.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.03%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,903,607.27. This trade represents a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.