UMB Bank n.a. Buys 49 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $304.03 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.34 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.13. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $581.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.07 million.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.25, for a total value of $2,155,062.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,495,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,598,311.25. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total transaction of $61,968.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,254.80. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,333,474 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

