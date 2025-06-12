UMB Bank n.a. Buys Shares of 6,419 Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC)

UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,044,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of BTC opened at $48.21 on Thursday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.