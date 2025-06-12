UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 168,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.9% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,306 shares during the period. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 35,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF opened at $94.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.91. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

