UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,859 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,483,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,015,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Best Buy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,942,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $252,495,000 after acquiring an additional 701,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,692,118 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $316,784,000 after acquiring an additional 629,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,114,928 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after acquiring an additional 561,413 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 196,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,495. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $3,784,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,515.20. This trade represents a 47.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 807,556 shares of company stock valued at $58,962,426. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.95. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.91%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

