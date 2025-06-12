UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Clarkson Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.1%

RIO stock opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average is $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $72.08.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

