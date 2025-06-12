UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,390,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $277,989,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $264,207,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $123,829,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,054,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,402,000 after buying an additional 1,981,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $719,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,919.22. This trade represents a 7.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $2,160,200.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,810.72. The trade was a 27.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,815 shares of company stock worth $11,101,588. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 1.4%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $73.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Melius raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

