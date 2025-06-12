UMB Bank n.a. Has $124,000 Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 2,334.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski purchased 5,050 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,206.08. This trade represents a 21.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $1,752,651.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,494.05. This represents a 40.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of WEN stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $523.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

