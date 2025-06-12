UMB Bank n.a. Has $129,000 Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.00.

NYSE PRI opened at $259.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.21. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $219.52 and a one year high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $803.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

