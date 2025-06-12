UMB Bank n.a. Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 153.7% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.29.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.51. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.93 and a 52-week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.80%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

