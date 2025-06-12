UMB Bank n.a. Has $143,000 Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $126,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC stock opened at $137.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.00. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $214.53.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

