UMB Bank n.a. Has $145,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE FNF opened at $55.58 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.