UMB Bank n.a. Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In related news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,592.77. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE SF opened at $96.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $73.27 and a 1-year high of $120.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.15). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

