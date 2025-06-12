UMB Bank n.a. Has $157,000 Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $285,429.07. Following the sale, the executive now owns 90,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,022.93. The trade was a 7.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $5,201,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 801,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,709,887.59. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,083 shares of company stock worth $6,150,676 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:PSTG opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 144.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $73.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 4.22%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pure Storage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pure Storage

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.