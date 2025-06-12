UMB Bank n.a. Has $158,000 Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.2%

BAH opened at $100.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $99.13 and a 1-year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.