UMB Bank n.a. Has $160,000 Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 126.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of US Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $75.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.07. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $79.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,775. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

