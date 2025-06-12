UMB Bank n.a. Has $170,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 131,246.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 386,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $456,018,000 after buying an additional 385,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $372,954,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $163,216,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $444,327,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 214,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after purchasing an additional 74,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,192.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $946.69 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,098.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,205.01.
In other news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,191.60. The trade was a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,302.11.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
