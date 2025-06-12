UMB Bank n.a. Has $170,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 131,246.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 386,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $456,018,000 after buying an additional 385,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $372,954,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $163,216,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $444,327,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 214,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after purchasing an additional 74,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,192.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $946.69 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,098.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,205.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,191.60. The trade was a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,302.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mettler-Toledo International

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.