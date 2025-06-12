UMB Bank n.a. Has $207,000 Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Masco were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. Barclays set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Masco Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $63.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

