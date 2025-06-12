UMB Bank n.a. Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,270,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 82,340.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 890,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,957,000 after purchasing an additional 889,282 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Equinix by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,042,000 after purchasing an additional 586,034 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Equinix by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,188,000 after buying an additional 401,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,899,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX opened at $893.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The firm has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $845.84 and its 200-day moving average is $890.18.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 195.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,004.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.