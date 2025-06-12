UMB Bank n.a. Has $215,000 Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in HDFC Bank by 7.9% during the first quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 123,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $3,294,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 242,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $192.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.90. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $77.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.