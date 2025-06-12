UMB Bank n.a. Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 116.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Equitable by 69.0% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 113,245.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 6,323.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,140,000 after acquiring an additional 531,815 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on EQH shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Equitable Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.14). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equitable’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,411.76. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 733,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,786,597.40. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,332 shares of company stock worth $5,976,400. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.