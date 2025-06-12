UMB Bank n.a. Has $222,000 Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 744.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $174.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.99. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.83. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.14 and a twelve month high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.25 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,431,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

