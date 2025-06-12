UMB Bank n.a. Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mindset Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,829.02. The trade was a 37.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total transaction of $251,214.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,685.40. This represents a 49.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.8%

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $241.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.57 and a 200-day moving average of $235.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $192.68 and a one year high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.93%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

