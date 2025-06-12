UMB Bank n.a. Has $238,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $4,914,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $3,022,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 291,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Argus raised Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

