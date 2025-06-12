UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 120.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMRN. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $57.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $94.85.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.45.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $92,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,621.60. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $216,269 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

