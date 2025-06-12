UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 133.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $262,000. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 29,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 116,771.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 823,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.52. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $395.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 111.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush set a $55.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

