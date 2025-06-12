UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 664.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,625,000 after purchasing an additional 513,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 79,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.25 and its 200 day moving average is $74.01. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $169.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.45%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

