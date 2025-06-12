UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,960.64. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,941. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH opened at $187.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $148.73 and a one year high of $206.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.37.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

