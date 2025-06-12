UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $103.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.62. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

