UMB Bank n.a. Makes New Investment in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.79.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.3%

EXE opened at $112.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average is $104.86. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $120.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.91%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Articles

