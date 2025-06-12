UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 1,574 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $387,282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $222,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535,335 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,905.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,321 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

