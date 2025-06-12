UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 277 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 163.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CW. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $470.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.28. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.85 and a fifty-two week high of $471.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,550. This trade represents a 34.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,953.59. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,992 shares of company stock worth $4,634,519. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

