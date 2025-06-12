UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 445 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 177,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 464.8% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $131.42 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $131.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.49 and its 200 day moving average is $118.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

