UMB Bank n.a. Raises Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 3,571.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of OVV stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OVV. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $58.00 target price on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.