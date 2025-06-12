UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.50.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of LANC opened at $168.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.24 and its 200 day moving average is $178.38. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $156.14 and a 12-month high of $202.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

