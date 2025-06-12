UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,423 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,161,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,420,000 after purchasing an additional 180,757 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,778,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,609,000 after buying an additional 50,784 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,249,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,990,000 after buying an additional 1,773,465 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,102,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,687,000 after acquiring an additional 467,767 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,351,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,131 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.27 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.