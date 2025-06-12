UMB Bank n.a. Sells 180 Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Reddit by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total transaction of $15,844,602.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,316,470.40. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $12,408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,952,523.60. The trade was a 16.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 677,875 shares of company stock worth $76,732,994. Corporate insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RDDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Reddit from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Reddit in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 target price on shares of Reddit and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $222.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Reddit Trading Down 1.6%

RDDT opened at $115.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.99. Reddit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $230.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.08.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

