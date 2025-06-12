UMB Bank n.a. Sells 88 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,170.34, for a total value of $1,284,841.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,453,786.92. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,841 shares of company stock valued at $29,919,171. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO opened at $1,802.59 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $1,331.86 and a twelve month high of $2,402.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 82.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,888.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,929.91.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,575.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,304.15.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

