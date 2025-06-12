UMB Bank n.a. Sells 9,678 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,678 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 3,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 106,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 72,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 6,059,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $91,687,361.23. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,059,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,687,361.23. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.52. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.05%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

