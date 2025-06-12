UMB Bank n.a. Takes $210,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B)

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,818 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 56,394 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,193 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,452 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on B. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. CIBC increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Canada upgraded Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

NYSE B opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Barrick Gold declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the gold and copper producer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

