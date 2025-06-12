Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

View Our Latest Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN stock opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $5,807,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,259. This represents a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 12,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $938,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,156 shares of company stock worth $11,636,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1,016.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 119,820 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.