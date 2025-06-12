Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.74 and traded as low as $38.01. Value Line shares last traded at $38.58, with a volume of 2,211 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Value Line Stock Up 0.6%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $363.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 62.02% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

Value Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 284.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Value Line during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in Value Line during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Value Line in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Featured Articles

